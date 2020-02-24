New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $14.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,127.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,095.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $903.50 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

