New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORTX. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

