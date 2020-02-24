New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.81 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WRI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,422. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

