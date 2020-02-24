New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dropbox by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dropbox by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.71. 8,672,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,919. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.