New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,961 shares of company stock valued at $859,558 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.56. 43,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

