New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.32 Million Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. 50,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.