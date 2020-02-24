New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $1,987,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE UA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.96. 1,487,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,802. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

