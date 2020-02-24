New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,828 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Commercial Metals worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $20.32. 331,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

