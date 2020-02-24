New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.46. 3,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

