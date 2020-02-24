New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Colfax worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Corp has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

