New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

