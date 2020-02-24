New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

Shares of ANF traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $15.54. 113,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

