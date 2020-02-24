New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,253,000 after buying an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 1,224,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,819. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

