New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.99. 23,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

