New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 261,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.60% of Everi worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Everi by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 117,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Everi by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Everi stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Everi Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

