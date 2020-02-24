New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 700 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.18. 6,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

