Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $138.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $145.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

