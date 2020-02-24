NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) were down 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 243,520 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 329,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

