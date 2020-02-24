Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is one of 605 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Neoleukin Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97% Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors -2,540.23% -241.08% -31.18%

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million -$31.58 million -7.66 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $279.97 million -2.99

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, meaning that its stock price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors 6215 16797 32802 1304 2.51

Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.21%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics rivals beat Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

