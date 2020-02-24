Needham & Company LLC Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $43.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

