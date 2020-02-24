Nebula AI Hits Market Capitalization of $378,821.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $378,821.00 and approximately $771.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00048134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $644.15 or 0.06617045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00063416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005205 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,890,461,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.