Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on NVGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.12. Navigator has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.
About Navigator
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.
