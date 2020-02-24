Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $628.11 million, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.12. Navigator has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.