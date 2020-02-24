National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Beverage by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 5,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,555. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

