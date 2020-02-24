National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.45.

Shares of NA opened at C$74.79 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$60.09 and a one year high of C$75.01. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.64.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director Brian A. Davis sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.35, for a total value of C$4,557,911.40. Also, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.22, for a total value of C$562,770.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,488.43. Insiders have sold 90,792 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,500 over the last quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

