National Bank Financial Raises Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$29.75

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$29.25 to C$29.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$30.00 price objective on Jamieson Wellness and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWEL opened at C$26.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.42. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$17.38 and a twelve month high of C$28.83.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.