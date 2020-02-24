Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,907,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

