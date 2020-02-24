Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MYOK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Myokardia stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,068.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

