Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,801,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.69. The company had a trading volume of 415,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,267. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

