Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.94. 69,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,581. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $121.14.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $25,151,700.00. Insiders have sold 1,381,303 shares of company stock worth $180,185,049 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

