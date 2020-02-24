Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,089 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 234.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,257. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

