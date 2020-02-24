Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,209 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 314,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 280,371 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,955,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 280,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $11,133,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. 9,327,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,946,136. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

