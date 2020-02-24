Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,689,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,234. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.