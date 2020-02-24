Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,140 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 32,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 61,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.40. 6,061,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,478,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

