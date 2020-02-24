Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IBM by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IBM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,172. IBM has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

