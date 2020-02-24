Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,816 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,773,736. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

