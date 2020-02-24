Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.09. 490,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,765. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $89.95 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

