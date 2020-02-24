Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after acquiring an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of AWK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,830. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.