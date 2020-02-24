Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $5.83 on Monday, reaching $249.14. 24,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average is $229.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

