Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 1.5% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

