Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

