Murphy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $8.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.39. 5,256,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.05. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

