Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after buying an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,797,918. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $59.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,425.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

