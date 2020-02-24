Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,176. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $102.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

