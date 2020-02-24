Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $523,079,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.88. 27,535,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,432,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

