Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

