Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.04% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,891. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $136.66 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

