Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

