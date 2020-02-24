Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 44.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,311,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $217,237,000 after acquiring an additional 89,966 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $96.19. 3,244,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,573. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

