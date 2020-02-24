Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

BA stock traded down $12.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day moving average is $348.99. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.