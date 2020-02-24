Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.92. 34,100,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,518,076. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

